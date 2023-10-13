Fresno State vs. Utah State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 13
The Fresno State Bulldogs (5-1) bring the No.25 scoring defense in the nation into a clash with the Utah State Aggies (3-3), who have the No. 15 scoring offense, on Friday, October 13, 2023. The Bulldogs are 6-point favorites. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. Utah State matchup.
Fresno State vs. Utah State Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 13, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Logan, Utah
- Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
Fresno State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fresno State Moneyline
|Utah State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Fresno State (-6)
|57.5
|-275
|+210
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Fresno State (-5.5)
|58.5
|-230
|+188
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Fresno State vs. Utah State Betting Trends
- Fresno State is 3-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 6 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Utah State has covered twice in five chances against the spread this year.
- The Aggies have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
Fresno State & Utah State 2023 Futures Odds
|Utah State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
