The Fresno State Bulldogs (5-1) bring the No.25 scoring defense in the nation into a clash with the Utah State Aggies (3-3), who have the No. 15 scoring offense, on Friday, October 13, 2023. The Bulldogs are 6-point favorites. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. Utah State matchup.

Fresno State vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Fresno State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline Utah State Moneyline BetMGM Fresno State (-6) 57.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Fresno State (-5.5) 58.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Fresno State vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Fresno State is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 6 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Utah State has covered twice in five chances against the spread this year.

The Aggies have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Fresno State & Utah State 2023 Futures Odds

Utah State To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

