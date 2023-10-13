The Fresno State Bulldogs (5-1) and the Utah State Aggies (3-3) square off on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium in a battle of MWC foes.

Fresno State has the 37th-ranked offense this year (33.5 points per game), and has been better on defense, ranking 25th-best with only 18.2 points allowed per game. Utah State's offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 23rd-best in the FBS with 462.8 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 406.8 total yards per game, which ranks 106th.

For more specifics of this game, including where and how to watch on CBS Sports Network, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Fresno State vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Fresno State vs. Utah State Key Statistics

Fresno State Utah State 408 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 462.8 (19th) 289.8 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.8 (107th) 108 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.8 (55th) 300 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296 (21st) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (120th) 12 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (5th)

Fresno State Stats Leaders

Mikey Keene has thrown for 1,682 yards (280.3 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 68.5% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Elijah Gilliam has racked up 322 yards on 78 carries while finding the end zone four times. He's also caught nine passes for 106 yards (17.7 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Malik Sherrod has piled up 301 yards on 47 carries, scoring two times.

Erik Brooks has hauled in 36 catches for 494 yards (82.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jalen Moss has caught 33 passes for 360 yards (60 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jaelen Gill has been the target of 40 passes and hauled in 32 receptions for 355 yards, an average of 59.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

Utah State Stats Leaders

Cooper Legas has thrown for 975 yards (162.5 yards per game) while completing 69% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Davon Booth has rushed for 395 yards on 62 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Rahsul Faison has run for 259 yards across 34 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Jalen Royals leads his squad with 522 receiving yards on 32 catches with seven touchdowns.

Terrell Vaughn has caught 47 passes and compiled 494 receiving yards (82.3 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Micah Davis' 16 grabs (on 21 targets) have netted him 349 yards (58.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Fresno State or Utah State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.