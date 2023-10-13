According to our computer model, the Fresno State Bulldogs will beat the Utah State Aggies when the two teams come together at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium on Friday, October 13, which begins at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Fresno State vs. Utah State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Utah State (+4.5) Toss Up (56.5) Fresno State 29, Utah State 28

Week 7 Predictions

Fresno State Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this game.

The Bulldogs have three wins in five games against the spread this season.

Fresno State has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Two Bulldogs games (out of five) have hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 56.5 points, 9.2 more than the average point total for Fresno State games this season.

Utah State Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Aggies have a 38.5% chance to win.

The Aggies are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Utah State has a 1-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season.

The Aggies have hit the over in four of their five games with a set total (80%).

The average total in Utah State games this year is 5.4 less points than the point total of 56.5 for this outing.

Bulldogs vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Fresno State 33.5 18.2 38.0 16.7 29.0 19.7 Utah State 38.2 32.2 53.3 32.3 23.0 32.0

