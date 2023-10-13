MWC foes will clash when the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-1) meet the Utah State Aggies (3-3). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Fresno State vs. Utah State?

Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Fresno State 29, Utah State 27

Fresno State 29, Utah State 27 Fresno State has put together a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

The Bulldogs have a 1-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

Utah State has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.

The Aggies have been at least a +180 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Utah State (+5.5)



Utah State (+5.5) Fresno State is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Utah State has covered the spread two times this season.

The Aggies have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) Fresno State and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in a game twice this season.

In the Utah State's six games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Friday's total of 55.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 71.7 points per game, 16.2 points more than the over/under of 55.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Fresno State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.3 49 46.2 Implied Total AVG 30.6 38 25.7 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Utah State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.1 58 46.5 Implied Total AVG 30.4 31 30 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 1-1 0-2

