Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Franklin County, Tennessee this week, we've got the information below.
Franklin County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Huntland School at Moore County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Lynchburg, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
