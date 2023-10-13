Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Davidson County, Tennessee this week, we've got the information here.
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Lipscomb Academy at Knoxville Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nashville Christian School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 6:44 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Fayetteville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glencliff High School at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Mount Juliet, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
RePublic High School at Liberty Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
