If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Davidson County, Tennessee this week, we've got the information here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Lipscomb Academy at Knoxville Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nashville Christian School at Fayetteville High School

    • Game Time: 6:44 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Fayetteville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Glencliff High School at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Mount Juliet, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    RePublic High School at Liberty Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Gallatin, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

