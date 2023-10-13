Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carter County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Carter County, Tennessee this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Carter County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Unaka High School at North Greene High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Greeneville, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 1 - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cloudland High School at Cosby High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Cosby, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Volunteer High School at Elizabethton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 1 - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.