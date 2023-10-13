Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Blount County, Tennessee this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Blount County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Scott High School at Alcoa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Alcoa, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lenoir City High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dobyns Bennett High School at William Blount High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
