The SMU Mustangs (3-2) will play their AAC-rival, the East Carolina Pirates (1-4) in a matchup on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Mustangs are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under is 51.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the SMU vs. East Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

SMU vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline BetMGM SMU (-12.5) 51.5 -450 +333 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel SMU (-11.5) 50.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

SMU vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

SMU has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Mustangs have covered the spread once when favored by 12.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

East Carolina has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have won their only game this season when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

SMU & East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

SMU To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the AAC +210 Bet $100 to win $210 East Carolina To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.