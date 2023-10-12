SMU vs. East Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 12
The SMU Mustangs (3-2) will play their AAC-rival, the East Carolina Pirates (1-4) in a matchup on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Mustangs are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under is 51.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the SMU vs. East Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
SMU vs. East Carolina Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Greenville, North Carolina
- Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
SMU vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|East Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-12.5)
|51.5
|-450
|+333
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|SMU (-11.5)
|50.5
|-465
|+350
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 7 Odds
SMU vs. East Carolina Betting Trends
- SMU has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Mustangs have covered the spread once when favored by 12.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- East Carolina has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Pirates have won their only game this season when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
SMU & East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|SMU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the AAC
|+210
|Bet $100 to win $210
|East Carolina
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.