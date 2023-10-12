Ozzie Albies vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Ozzie Albies (batting .390 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Phillies have a 2-1 series lead.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Read More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .280 with 30 doubles, five triples, 33 home runs and 46 walks.
- He ranks 23rd in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Albies enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .368.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 107 of 151 games this year (70.9%), with at least two hits on 48 occasions (31.8%).
- He has gone deep in 31 games this year (20.5%), homering in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has driven in a run in 61 games this year (40.4%), including 30 games with more than one RBI (19.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.
- He has scored in 51.7% of his games this year (78 of 151), with two or more runs 17 times (11.3%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|76
|.261
|AVG
|.298
|.317
|OBP
|.353
|.472
|SLG
|.551
|29
|XBH
|39
|13
|HR
|20
|47
|RBI
|62
|53/23
|K/BB
|54/23
|3
|SB
|10
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Suarez (4-6) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 28-year-old has a 4.18 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
