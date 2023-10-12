On Thursday, Orlando Arcia (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 4 of the NLDS. The Phillies are holding a 2-1 series lead.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .264 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.

Arcia has gotten a hit in 84 of 141 games this year (59.6%), with more than one hit on 36 occasions (25.5%).

He has gone deep in 17 games this season (12.1%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 45 games this season (31.9%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (12.8%).

In 36.9% of his games this year (52 of 141), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 67 .255 AVG .273 .317 OBP .325 .397 SLG .442 18 XBH 24 8 HR 9 34 RBI 31 56/20 K/BB 46/19 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings