NFL Games on TV: Channel & Free Streaming Options | Week 6
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The San Francisco 49ers versus the Cleveland Browns is a game to watch on a Week 6 NFL slate that has a lot of competitive contests.
Continue reading to see how to watch every NFL game on this week's schedule.
NFL Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, October 12
|Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo)
|Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, October 15
|NFL Network (Watch on Fubo)
|Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS (Watch on Fubo)
|Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS (Watch on Fubo)
|Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS (Watch on Fubo)
|New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX (Watch on Fubo)
|San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX (Watch on Fubo)
|Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS (Watch on Fubo)
|Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX (Watch on Fubo)
|New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS (Watch on Fubo)
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX (Watch on Fubo)
|Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX (Watch on Fubo)
|Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX (Watch on Fubo)
|New York Giants at Buffalo Bills
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|NBC (Watch on Fubo)
|Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, October 16
|ABC/ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
