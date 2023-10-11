How to Watch the Twins vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for ALDS Game 4
Game 4 of the ALDS will feature the Minnesota Twins playing host to the Houston Astros. The Astros will look to advance to the ALCS when action gets underway on Wednesday starting at 7:07 PM ET on FS1, live from Target Field. Jose Urquidy is starting for the Astros while the Twins have yet to name their starter.
Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: FS1
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 233 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks seventh in baseball, slugging .428.
- The Twins are 21st in MLB with a .243 batting average.
- Minnesota scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (778 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Twins rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.
- The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff leads MLB.
- Minnesota's 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.199).
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 222 home runs.
- Houston is sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.
- The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- Houston has scored 827 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Astros have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Astros rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.
- Houston has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.
- Houston has the eighth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.
- The Astros rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.281 WHIP this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 30th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.51 ERA and 197 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Ryan is trying to pick up his 15th quality start of the year in this outing.
- Ryan will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will hand the ball to Urquidy (3-3) for his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed two hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, Sept. 30.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- In 10 starts, Urquidy has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 3.9 frames per outing.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|10/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-1
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Kevin Gausman
|10/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 2-0
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|José Berríos
|10/7/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Justin Verlander
|10/8/2023
|Astros
|W 6-2
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Framber Valdez
|10/10/2023
|Astros
|L 9-1
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Cristian Javier
|10/11/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Jose Urquidy
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 1-0
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Merrill Kelly
|10/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-1
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Kyle Nelson
|10/7/2023
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Bailey Ober
|10/8/2023
|Twins
|L 6-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Pablo Lopez
|10/10/2023
|Twins
|W 9-1
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Sonny Gray
|10/11/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Joe Ryan
