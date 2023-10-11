Michael Harris II -- .225 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on October 11 at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for NLDS Game 3 all knotted up 1-1.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .293 with 33 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 10th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Harris II has reached base via a hit in 96 games this season (of 140 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.

He has gone deep in 11.4% of his games in 2023 (16 of 140), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has driven in a run in 39 games this year (27.9%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (10%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 54 games this year (38.6%), including 16 multi-run games (11.4%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 74 .303 AVG .285 .337 OBP .325 .487 SLG .469 26 XBH 28 7 HR 11 28 RBI 29 45/9 K/BB 56/16 8 SB 12

Phillies Pitching Rankings