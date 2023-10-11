CUSA opponents will clash when the Florida International Panthers (3-3) face the UTEP Miners (1-5). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Florida International vs. UTEP?

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida International 27, UTEP 21

Florida International 27, UTEP 21 Florida International has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Panthers have played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

UTEP has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Miners have played as an underdog of +115 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 58.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida International (-2.5)



Florida International (-2.5) Florida International has three wins in six games versus the spread this season.

The Panthers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Entering play this week, UTEP has one victory against the spread this season.

The Miners have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) Florida International and its opponents have combined to go over Wednesday's total of 43.5 points three times this season.

There have been two games featuring UTEP this season with more combined scoring than Wednesday's over/under of 43.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 36.9 points per game, 6.6 points fewer than the over/under of 43.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Florida International

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.3 50.8 49.8 Implied Total AVG 30.3 31.3 29.3 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

UTEP

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.6 52.5 50.7 Implied Total AVG 28.3 28.3 28.3 ATS Record 1-5-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.