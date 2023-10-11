The NLDS rolls on Wednesday at 5:07 PM ET when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves live on TBS from Citizens Bank Park. Both teams are looking for an all-important win to break the 1-1 tie in the series following the first two games. Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies the Braves have not named a starter.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 307 homers to lead Major League Baseball this season.

Atlanta leads the majors with a .501 team slugging percentage.

The Braves lead baseball with a .276 batting average.

No team has scored more than the 947 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves get on base at a .344 clip, best in the league.

The Braves are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of eight strikeouts per game.

Atlanta averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of 1.303 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/29/2023 Nationals L 10-6 Home Allan Winans Trevor Williams 9/30/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Spencer Strider Joan Adon 10/1/2023 Nationals L 10-9 Home Dylan Dodd Jackson Rutledge 10/7/2023 Phillies L 3-0 Home Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 10/9/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Home Max Fried Zack Wheeler 10/11/2023 Phillies - Away - Aaron Nola 10/12/2023 Phillies - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.