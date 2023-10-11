Wednesday's contest features the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Atlanta Braves (104-58) clashing at Citizens Bank Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:07 PM ET on October 11.

The probable pitchers are Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) for the Phillies and Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.81 ERA) for the Braves.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 6, Braves 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves' record against the spread is 1-3-0 over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in four of those games).

The Braves have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win five times (62.5%) in those games.

Atlanta has yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline underdog of +105 or worse.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (947 total, 5.8 per game).

The Braves have the 15th-ranked ERA (4.14) in the majors this season.

Braves Schedule