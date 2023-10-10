The Week 7 college football schedule includes five games with Sun Belt teams involved. Check out the article below for up-to-date the top performers and results from each completed game.

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State

Week 7 Sun Belt Results

Coastal Carolina 27 Appalachian State 24

Pregame Favorite: Appalachian State (-5.5)

Appalachian State (-5.5) Pregame Total: 59.5

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Passing: Grayson McCall (19-for-28, 373 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Grayson McCall (19-for-28, 373 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Braydon Bennett (15 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD)

Braydon Bennett (15 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Sam Pinckney (8 TAR, 7 REC, 102 YDS)

Appalachian State Leaders

Passing: Joey Aguilar (18-for-31, 305 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Joey Aguilar (18-for-31, 305 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Kanye Roberts (11 ATT, 48 YDS)

Kanye Roberts (11 ATT, 48 YDS) Receiving: Milan Tucker (2 TAR, 2 REC, 78 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Appalachian State Coastal Carolina 416 Total Yards 569 305 Passing Yards 373 111 Rushing Yards 196 1 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 7 Sun Belt Games

Georgia Southern Eagles at James Madison Dukes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: James Madison (-4.5)

Troy Trojans at Army Black Knights

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Troy (-4.5)

UL Monroe Warhawks at Texas State Bobcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Texas State (-16.5)

Marshall Thundering Herd at Georgia State Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia State (-1.5)

