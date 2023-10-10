The Minnesota Twins will host the Houston Astros in the third game of the ALDS on Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET, live on FOX from Target Field. The teams split the first two games of the series and would move within a win of the ALCS with a victory in this matchup. Cristian Javier will take the mound first for the Astros, while the Twins will counter with Sonny Gray.

Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are third in baseball with 233 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota ranks seventh in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage.

The Twins rank 21st in the majors with a .243 batting average.

Minnesota scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (778 total, 4.8 per game).

The Twins are 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Minnesota has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).

The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.199).

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 222 home runs.

Houston ranks sixth in the majors with a .437 team slugging percentage.

The Astros' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Houston has scored 827 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Astros rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Houston strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Houston has the eighth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

The Astros rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.281 WHIP this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Gray (8-8) to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Gray is looking to pick up his 18th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Gray enters the matchup with 28 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will hand the ball to Javier (10-5) for his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, Oct. 1, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has 11 quality starts in 31 chances this season.

Javier has 23 starts of five or more innings this season in 31 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 10/1/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Bailey Ober Brent Suter 10/3/2023 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home Pablo Lopez Kevin Gausman 10/4/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Home Sonny Gray José Berríos 10/7/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Bailey Ober Justin Verlander 10/8/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Pablo Lopez Framber Valdez 10/10/2023 Astros - Home Sonny Gray Cristian Javier 10/11/2023 Astros - Home - -

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/29/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away Jose Urquidy Zac Gallen 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Away Justin Verlander Merrill Kelly 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-1 Away Cristian Javier Kyle Nelson 10/7/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Justin Verlander Bailey Ober 10/8/2023 Twins L 6-2 Home Framber Valdez Pablo Lopez 10/10/2023 Twins - Away Cristian Javier Sonny Gray 10/11/2023 Twins - Away - -

