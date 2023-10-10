How to Watch the Twins vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for ALDS Game 3
The Minnesota Twins will host the Houston Astros in the third game of the ALDS on Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET, live on FOX from Target Field. The teams split the first two games of the series and would move within a win of the ALCS with a victory in this matchup. Cristian Javier will take the mound first for the Astros, while the Twins will counter with Sonny Gray.
Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Explore More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are third in baseball with 233 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Minnesota ranks seventh in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage.
- The Twins rank 21st in the majors with a .243 batting average.
- Minnesota scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (778 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Twins are 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.
- The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- Minnesota has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.199).
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 222 home runs.
- Houston ranks sixth in the majors with a .437 team slugging percentage.
- The Astros' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- Houston has scored 827 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Astros have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Astros rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.
- Houston strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.
- Houston has the eighth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.
- The Astros rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.281 WHIP this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Gray (8-8) to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Gray is looking to pick up his 18th quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Gray enters the matchup with 28 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will hand the ball to Javier (10-5) for his 32nd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, Oct. 1, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- He has 11 quality starts in 31 chances this season.
- Javier has 23 starts of five or more innings this season in 31 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|10/1/2023
|Rockies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Brent Suter
|10/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-1
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Kevin Gausman
|10/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 2-0
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|José Berríos
|10/7/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Justin Verlander
|10/8/2023
|Astros
|W 6-2
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Framber Valdez
|10/10/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Cristian Javier
|10/11/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 2-1
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Zac Gallen
|9/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 1-0
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Merrill Kelly
|10/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-1
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Kyle Nelson
|10/7/2023
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Bailey Ober
|10/8/2023
|Twins
|L 6-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Pablo Lopez
|10/10/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Sonny Gray
|10/11/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|-
