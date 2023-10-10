Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Orioles ALDS Game 3 on October 10, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Adley Rutschman and other players on the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles before their matchup at 8:03 PM ET on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Nathan Eovaldi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Eovaldi Stats
- The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) to the mound for his 26th start this season.
- In 25 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.
- Eovaldi has 21 starts of five or more innings this season in 25 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.
- He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.
Eovaldi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Oct. 4
|6.2
|6
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 29
|3.1
|5
|7
|7
|5
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 24
|5.0
|6
|5
|5
|6
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 19
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 14
|3.1
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Semien Stats
- Semien has recorded 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.348/.478 so far this year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Oct. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Oct. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Oct. 4
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Oct. 3
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Oct. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has collected 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .327/.390/.623 so far this year.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Oct. 8
|0-for-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Oct. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Oct. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Mariners
|Oct. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has 163 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 92 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .277/.374/.435 so far this season.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Oct. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Gunnar Henderson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Henderson Stats
- Gunnar Henderson has 29 doubles, nine triples, 28 home runs, 56 walks and 82 RBI (143 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .255/.325/.489 so far this year.
- Henderson enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Henderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 8
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Oct. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
