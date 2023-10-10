The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-5) are 3-point favorites when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-4) in conference action on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. This game has an over/under of 54.5 points.

Middle Tennessee is putting up 395 yards per game on offense (68th in the FBS), and rank 93rd on the other side of the ball, yielding 395.2 yards allowed per game. With 379.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Louisiana Tech ranks 80th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 84th, allowing 384.4 total yards per game.

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Middle Tennessee vs Louisiana Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Middle Tennessee -3 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 -160 +130

Middle Tennessee Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Blue Raiders rank fourth-worst with 455.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 102nd by surrendering 407.7 total yards per game over their last three contests.

Over the last three contests, the Blue Raiders rank -54-worst in scoring offense (21 points per game) and -93-worst in scoring defense (35.7 points per game allowed).

Over the last three contests, Middle Tennessee has a top-25 pass offense, ranking 18th-best with 328.3 passing yards per game. Things haven't gone so well defensively, as it has allowed 292.3 passing yards per game (-99-worst) over the previous three contests.

In terms of rushing offense, the Blue Raiders rank -40-worst with 127 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 71st by surrendering 115.3 rushing yards per game over their last three tilts.

The Blue Raiders have not covered the spread and are 0-3 overall in their past three games.

Middle Tennessee has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Week 7 CUSA Betting Trends

Middle Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Middle Tennessee is 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Raiders have been favored by 3 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

Three of Middle Tennessee's six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Middle Tennessee has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

Middle Tennessee has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Blue Raiders' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 1,571 yards (261.8 ypg) to lead Middle Tennessee, completing 67.2% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 141 rushing yards on 69 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaiden Credle has racked up 251 yards on 45 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Frank Peasant has carried the ball 49 times for 171 yards (28.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Elijah Metcalf's team-leading 350 yards as a receiver have come on 31 receptions (out of 41 targets) with three touchdowns.

Justin Olson has grabbed 26 passes while averaging 53.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Holden Willis has racked up 23 receptions for 309 yards, an average of 51.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Zaylin Wood has collected two sacks to pace the team, while also recording one TFL and five tackles.

Sam Brumfield is the team's tackle leader this year. He's amassed 24 tackles, one TFL, and two sacks.

Deonte Stanley has a team-high one interception to go along with seven tackles and one pass defended.

