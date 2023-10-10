A pair of CUSA teams take the field when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-5) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-4) clash on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Blue Raiders are favored by 3 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech matchup in this article.

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-3) 54.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-3) 54.5 -156 +130 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

Middle Tennessee has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Raiders have been favored by 3 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

Louisiana Tech has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.