A pair of CUSA teams take the field when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-5) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-4) clash on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Blue Raiders are favored by 3 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech matchup in this article.

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-3) 54.5 -160 +130
FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-3) 54.5 -156 +130

Week 7 Odds

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

  • Middle Tennessee has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Blue Raiders have been favored by 3 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.
  • Louisiana Tech has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.
  • The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

