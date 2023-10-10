The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-5) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-4) on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium in a CUSA battle.

Middle Tennessee is averaging 395 yards per game offensively this season (68th in the FBS), and is giving up 395.2 yards per game (93rd) on the other side of the ball. In terms of total yards, Louisiana Tech ranks 80th in the FBS (379.3 total yards per game) and 84th defensively (384.4 total yards allowed per game).

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Key Statistics

Middle Tennessee Louisiana Tech 395 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.3 (22nd) 395.2 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.4 (128th) 124.5 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150 (73rd) 270.5 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.3 (73rd) 12 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (82nd) 6 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (81st)

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has 1,571 pass yards for Middle Tennessee, completing 67.2% of his passes and recording nine touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 141 rushing yards (23.5 ypg) on 69 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaiden Credle has carried the ball 45 times for a team-high 251 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Frank Peasant has racked up 171 yards on 49 carries, scoring two times.

Elijah Metcalf has hauled in 31 receptions for 350 yards (58.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Justin Olson has caught 26 passes for 323 yards (53.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Holden Willis' 23 grabs are good enough for 309 yards and one touchdown.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Jack Turner leads Louisiana Tech with 849 yards on 69-of-121 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Tyre Shelton has run for 436 yards on 58 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Keith Willis Jr. has taken 33 carries and totaled 240 yards with three touchdowns.

Smoke Harris has racked up 485 receiving yards on 48 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Cyrus Allen has 19 receptions (on 38 targets) for a total of 349 yards (49.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kyle Maxwell has racked up 147 reciving yards (21 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

