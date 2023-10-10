CUSA rivals will clash when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-5) face the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-4). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech?

  • Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Middle Tennessee 27, Louisiana Tech 26
  • Middle Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.
  • The Blue Raiders have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, and they lost both.
  • This season, Louisiana Tech has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.
  • The Bulldogs have a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
  • The Blue Raiders have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Louisiana Tech (+3)
  • This season Middle Tennessee has one win against the spread.
  • The Blue Raiders have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • In Louisiana Tech's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Bulldogs have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (54.5)
  • Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in a game twice this season.
  • This season, three of Louisiana Tech's games have ended with a score higher than 54.5 points.
  • Middle Tennessee averages 20.7 points per game against Louisiana Tech's 27.1, amounting to 6.7 points under the game's over/under of 54.5.

Splits Tables

Middle Tennessee

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52.1 50.7 53.5
Implied Total AVG 35.2 32.3 38
ATS Record 1-5-0 0-3-0 1-2-0
Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-0 0-3

Louisiana Tech

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 57.6 60.5 53.8
Implied Total AVG 35.3 36 34.3
ATS Record 3-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0
Over/Under Record 3-4-0 3-1-0 0-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

