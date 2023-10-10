Liberty, Western Kentucky, Week 7 CUSA Football Power Rankings
Week 7 of the college football schedule is upon us. To see how every CUSA team measures up to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.
CUSA Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Liberty
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 12-0
- Odds to Win CUSA: +145
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 125th
- Last Game: W 21-16 vs Sam Houston
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Jacksonville State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Western Kentucky
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win CUSA: +130
- Overall Rank: 63rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 72nd
- Last Game: W 35-28 vs Louisiana Tech
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
3. Jacksonville State
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Overall Rank: 83rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 130th
- Last Game: W 45-30 vs Middle Tennessee
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Liberty
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Sam Houston
- Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Overall Rank: 104th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 41st
- Last Game: L 21-16 vs Liberty
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ New Mexico State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
5. Middle Tennessee
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win CUSA: +1100
- Overall Rank: 117th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 39th
- Last Game: L 45-30 vs Jacksonville State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Louisiana Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
6. Louisiana Tech
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win CUSA: +625
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 124th
- Last Game: L 35-28 vs Western Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Middle Tennessee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
7. New Mexico State
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-8
- Odds to Win CUSA: +1800
- Overall Rank: 119th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 132nd
- Last Game: W 34-17 vs Florida International
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Sam Houston
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
8. Florida International
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win CUSA: +12500
- Overall Rank: 125th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 126th
- Last Game: L 34-17 vs New Mexico State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: UTEP
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
9. UTEP
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-11
- Odds to Win CUSA: +2500
- Overall Rank: 130th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 105th
- Last Game: L 24-10 vs Louisiana Tech
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Florida International
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
