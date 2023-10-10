Week 7 of the college football schedule is upon us. To see how every CUSA team measures up to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

CUSA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Liberty

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 12-0

5-0 | 12-0 Odds to Win CUSA: +145

+145 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 125th

125th Last Game: W 21-16 vs Sam Houston

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Jacksonville State

@ Jacksonville State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Western Kentucky

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

4-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win CUSA: +130

+130 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 72nd

72nd Last Game: W 35-28 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

3. Jacksonville State

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 7-4

5-1 | 7-4 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 130th

130th Last Game: W 45-30 vs Middle Tennessee

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Liberty

Liberty Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Sam Houston

Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

0-5 | 5-6 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 41st

41st Last Game: L 21-16 vs Liberty

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ New Mexico State

@ New Mexico State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

5. Middle Tennessee

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 3-8

1-5 | 3-8 Odds to Win CUSA: +1100

+1100 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 39th

39th Last Game: L 45-30 vs Jacksonville State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

6. Louisiana Tech

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-4 | 3-8 Odds to Win CUSA: +625

+625 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 124th

124th Last Game: L 35-28 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Middle Tennessee

@ Middle Tennessee Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. New Mexico State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-8

3-3 | 4-8 Odds to Win CUSA: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 132nd

132nd Last Game: W 34-17 vs Florida International

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Sam Houston

Sam Houston Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

8. Florida International

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-3 | 3-8 Odds to Win CUSA: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 126th

126th Last Game: L 34-17 vs New Mexico State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: UTEP

UTEP Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. UTEP

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-11

1-5 | 0-11 Odds to Win CUSA: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 130th

130th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 105th

105th Last Game: L 24-10 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Florida International

@ Florida International Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

