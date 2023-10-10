Week 7 of the college football schedule is upon us. To see how every CUSA team measures up to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

CUSA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Liberty

  • Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 12-0
  • Odds to Win CUSA: +145
  • Overall Rank: 38th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 125th
  • Last Game: W 21-16 vs Sam Houston

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Jacksonville State
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Western Kentucky

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-3
  • Odds to Win CUSA: +130
  • Overall Rank: 63rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 72nd
  • Last Game: W 35-28 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

3. Jacksonville State

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 7-4
  • Overall Rank: 83rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 130th
  • Last Game: W 45-30 vs Middle Tennessee

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Liberty
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Sam Houston

  • Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 5-6
  • Overall Rank: 104th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 41st
  • Last Game: L 21-16 vs Liberty

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ New Mexico State
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

5. Middle Tennessee

  • Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 3-8
  • Odds to Win CUSA: +1100
  • Overall Rank: 117th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 39th
  • Last Game: L 45-30 vs Jacksonville State

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Louisiana Tech
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

6. Louisiana Tech

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-8
  • Odds to Win CUSA: +625
  • Overall Rank: 118th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 124th
  • Last Game: L 35-28 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Middle Tennessee
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. New Mexico State

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-8
  • Odds to Win CUSA: +1800
  • Overall Rank: 119th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 132nd
  • Last Game: W 34-17 vs Florida International

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Sam Houston
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

8. Florida International

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-8
  • Odds to Win CUSA: +12500
  • Overall Rank: 125th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 126th
  • Last Game: L 34-17 vs New Mexico State

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: UTEP
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. UTEP

  • Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-11
  • Odds to Win CUSA: +2500
  • Overall Rank: 130th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 105th
  • Last Game: L 24-10 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Florida International
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

