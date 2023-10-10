The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) bring the 20th-ranked pass defense in college football into a clash with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3), with the No. 24 pass attack, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The Mountaineers are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 61.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
  • City: Boone, North Carolina
  • Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM Appalachian State (-6.5) 61.5 -250 +200
FanDuel Appalachian State (-6.5) 61.5 -255 +205

Week 7 Odds

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

  • Appalachian State has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Mountaineers have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • Coastal Carolina has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.
  • The Chanticleers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Appalachian State & Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Coastal Carolina
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

