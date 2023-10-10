Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 10
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) bring the 20th-ranked pass defense in college football into a clash with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3), with the No. 24 pass attack, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The Mountaineers are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 61.5 in the contest.
Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boone, North Carolina
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Appalachian State (-6.5)
|61.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Appalachian State (-6.5)
|61.5
|-255
|+205
Week 7 Odds
Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- Appalachian State has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Coastal Carolina has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.
- The Chanticleers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
Appalachian State & Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Coastal Carolina
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
