On Monday, Orlando Arcia (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:07 PM ET. The Phillies own a 1-0 series lead entering into Game 2 of the NLDS.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .264 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.

Arcia has had a hit in 83 of 139 games this season (59.7%), including multiple hits 36 times (25.9%).

In 17 games this season, he has hit a home run (12.2%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Arcia has an RBI in 44 of 139 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 52 of 139 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 67 .255 AVG .273 .317 OBP .325 .397 SLG .442 18 XBH 24 8 HR 9 34 RBI 31 56/20 K/BB 46/19 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings