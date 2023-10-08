The Tennessee Titans (2-2) and the Indianapolis Colts (2-2) play on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in a clash of AFC South foes.

Titans and Colts recent betting insights and trends can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Titans vs. Colts Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Titans 2.5 43 -145 +120

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Titans vs. Colts Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Titans

The average total in Tennessee's outings this year is 41.6, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Titans have covered the spread three times in four games with a set spread.

For the first time this season, the Titans are moneyline favorites.

Tennessee has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have combined with their opponent to score more than 43 points in three of four games this season.

Indianapolis' games this year have had a 43.5-point total on average, 0.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Colts have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-2-0).

The Colts have won one of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.

Indianapolis has a record of 1-1 when it is set as an underdog of +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Titans vs. Colts Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Titans 18.0 23 17.5 8 41.6 1 4 Colts 24.3 16 24.8 22 43.5 3 4

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 43.5 39.8 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 23.0 21.5 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 2-0 0-2

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.5 45.0 42.0 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 23.0 22.5 ATS Record 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-2 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.