MEAC Games Today: How to Watch MEAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 6
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
With the college football season heading into Week 6, the schedule includes five games that feature teams from the MEAC. To make sure you catch all of the action, review the piece below for details on how to watch.
MEAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Delaware State Hornets at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|NEC Front Row
|Stony Brook Seawolves at Morgan State Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|-
|Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons at South Carolina State Bulldogs
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Carolina Central Eagles at Elon Phoenix
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|FloSports
|Howard Bison at Northwestern Wildcats
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
