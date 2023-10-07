Looking for the best bet among all 49 Football Bowl Subdivision matchups in Week 6? Our choice, in terms of over/unders, is Purdue vs. Iowa -- but continue reading, because we have lots more tips, which could lead to parlay possibilities.

Get computer picks and insights for that matchup and more in the article below.

College Football Computer Picks - Best Spread Bets

Pick: Washington State +3.5 vs. UCLA

Matchup: Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins

Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington State by 13.3 points

Washington State by 13.3 points Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Kansas State -11.5 vs. Oklahoma State

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Kansas State Wildcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 27.0 points

Kansas State by 27.0 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 6

October 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Kentucky +14.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs

Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 0.6 points

Kentucky by 0.6 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Marshall +6.5 vs. NC State

Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at NC State Wolfpack

Marshall Thundering Herd at NC State Wolfpack Projected Favorite & Spread: Marshall by 7.8 points

Marshall by 7.8 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: The CW

The CW Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: UL Monroe +10 vs. South Alabama

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at UL Monroe Warhawks

South Alabama Jaguars at UL Monroe Warhawks Projected Favorite & Spread: UL Monroe by 4.3 points

UL Monroe by 4.3 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

College Football Computer Picks - Best Total Bets

Over 38.5 - Purdue vs. Iowa

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes

Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes Projected Total: 48.3 points

48.3 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: Peacock

Under 71.5 - Arizona vs. USC

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at USC Trojans

Arizona Wildcats at USC Trojans Projected Total: 62.9 points

62.9 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Under 59.5 - Washington State vs. UCLA

Matchup: Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins

Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins Projected Total: 51.0 points

51.0 points Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Fubo

Over 43.5 - Fresno State vs. Wyoming

Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at Wyoming Cowboys

Fresno State Bulldogs at Wyoming Cowboys Projected Total: 51.6 points

51.6 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Under 56.5 - Maryland vs. Ohio State

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Ohio State Buckeyes

Maryland Terrapins at Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Total: 48.5 points

48.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

