CAA teams were in action for five games in the Week 6 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

William & Mary vs. Virginia | Campbell vs. Hampton | Maine vs. Richmond | Villanova vs. NC A&T

Week 6 CAA Results

Virginia 27 William & Mary 13

Pregame Favorite: Virginia (-8.5)

Virginia (-8.5) Pregame Total: 41.5

Virginia Leaders

Passing: Tony Muskett (17-for-26, 232 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Tony Muskett (17-for-26, 232 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Perris Jones (12 ATT, 134 YDS)

Perris Jones (12 ATT, 134 YDS) Receiving: Malik Washington (10 TAR, 7 REC, 112 YDS, 1 TD)

William & Mary Leaders

Passing: Darius Wilson (14-for-18, 72 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Darius Wilson (14-for-18, 72 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Wilson (13 ATT, 74 YDS)

Wilson (13 ATT, 74 YDS) Receiving: Sean McElwain (4 TAR, 4 REC, 21 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Virginia William & Mary 453 Total Yards 219 232 Passing Yards 72 221 Rushing Yards 147 2 Turnovers 1

Campbell 30 Hampton 27

Campbell Leaders

Passing: Hajj-Malik Williams (14-for-21, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Hajj-Malik Williams (14-for-21, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Chris McKay Jr. (8 ATT, 97 YDS, 1 TD)

Chris McKay Jr. (8 ATT, 97 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Chaney Fitzgerald (5 TAR, 4 REC, 107 YDS)

Hampton Leaders

Passing: Christofer Zellous (14-for-28, 147 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)

Christofer Zellous (14-for-28, 147 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Darran Butts (17 ATT, 124 YDS, 1 TD)

Darran Butts (17 ATT, 124 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Dorrian Moultrie (5 TAR, 4 REC, 41 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Hampton Campbell 391 Total Yards 440 147 Passing Yards 238 244 Rushing Yards 202 2 Turnovers 1

Richmond 42 Maine 31

Pregame Favorite: Richmond (-4.5)

Richmond (-4.5) Pregame Total: 45.5

Richmond Leaders

Passing: Camden Coleman (25-for-36, 365 YDS, 6 TDs, 2 INTs)

Camden Coleman (25-for-36, 365 YDS, 6 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Savon Smith (12 ATT, 53 YDS)

Savon Smith (12 ATT, 53 YDS) Receiving: Nick DeGennaro (8 TAR, 8 REC, 113 YDS, 3 TDs)

Maine Leaders

Passing: Derek Robertson (18-for-25, 315 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)

Derek Robertson (18-for-25, 315 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Tristen Kenan (1 ATT, 15 YDS)

Tristen Kenan (1 ATT, 15 YDS) Receiving: Joe Gillette (8 TAR, 8 REC, 169 YDS, 3 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Richmond Maine 487 Total Yards 421 391 Passing Yards 410 96 Rushing Yards 11 2 Turnovers 2

Villanova 37 NC A&T 14

Pregame Favorite: Villanova (-14.5)

Villanova (-14.5) Pregame Total: 45.5

Villanova Leaders

Passing: Connor Watkins (16-for-23, 289 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Connor Watkins (16-for-23, 289 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: DeeWil Barlee (16 ATT, 94 YDS, 1 TD)

DeeWil Barlee (16 ATT, 94 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jaylan Sanchez (7 TAR, 6 REC, 158 YDS, 2 TDs)

NC A&T Leaders

Passing: Kevin White (8-for-17, 64 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Kevin White (8-for-17, 64 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Kenji Christian (11 ATT, 64 YDS)

Kenji Christian (11 ATT, 64 YDS) Receiving: Nicholas Dobson (5 TAR, 4 REC, 52 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

NC A&T Villanova 172 Total Yards 537 64 Passing Yards 289 108 Rushing Yards 248 0 Turnovers 0

Next Week's CAA Games

Hampton Pirates at Monmouth Hawks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Kessler Stadium

Kessler Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

Albany (NY) Great Danes at New Hampshire Wildcats

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Wildcat Stadium

Wildcat Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

Elon Phoenix at Villanova Wildcats

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Villanova Stadium

Villanova Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

LIU Post Pioneers at Maine Black Bears

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium

Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

Richmond Spiders at Rhode Island Rams

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Meade Stadium

Meade Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium

Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: -

Fordham Rams at Stony Brook Seawolves

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium

Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

