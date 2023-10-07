The Florida Gators (3-2) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in a matchup between SEC rivals at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Vanderbilt is an 18.5-point underdog. The total has been set at 52 points for this game.

Defensively, Florida has been a top-25 unit, ranking 24th-best by surrendering just 17.4 points per game. The offense ranks 93rd (25 points per game). Vanderbilt is posting 371.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (84th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 408.8 total yards per game (107th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Florida vs Vanderbilt Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida -18.5 -110 -110 52 -110 -110 -1100 +700

Looking to place a bet on Vanderbilt vs. Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Vanderbilt Recent Performance

The Commodores are playing poorly right now on both sides of the ball -- accumulating 349.3 yards per game in their past three games (-50-worst in college football), and allowing 433.3 per game (-9-worst).

The Commodores are 107th in college football in points scored for the past three games (28.7 per game) and -118-worst in points allowed (41).

In its past three games, Vanderbilt has thrown for 275.7 yards per game (52nd in the country), and allowed 292 in the air (-104-worst).

The Commodores are gaining 73.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-112-worst in college football), and conceding 141.3 per game (18th-worst).

The Commodores are winless against the spread and 2-1 overall over their last three games.

Vanderbilt's past three games have all gone over the total.

Week 6 SEC Betting Trends

Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt has not covered the spread in a game yet this year in six games with a set total.

Vanderbilt games have hit the over in five out of six opportunities (83.3%).

Vanderbilt has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

Vanderbilt has played as an underdog of +700 or more once this season and won that game.

Bet on Vanderbilt to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has compiled 1,251 yards (208.5 yards per game) while completing 53.2% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Patrick Smith, has carried the ball 57 times for 238 yards (39.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Sedrick Alexander has piled up 44 carries and totaled 181 yards with three touchdowns.

Will Sheppard's 443 receiving yards (73.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 32 receptions on 57 targets with seven touchdowns.

Jayden McGowan has put together a 302-yard season so far. He's caught 24 passes on 38 targets.

London Humphreys' 25 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns.

CJ Taylor leads the team with three sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has recorded six TFL and 32 tackles.

De'Rickey Wright has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 17 tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.