The Florida Gators (3-2) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Commodores will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 52 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Vanderbilt matchup in this article.

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline BetMGM Florida (-18.5) 52 -1100 +700 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida (-18.5) 52.5 -1100 +680 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has not won against the spread this season in six chances.

Florida has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Gators have not covered the spread when favored by 18.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Vanderbilt 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.