The Florida Gators (3-2) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Commodores will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 52 points.

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • City: Gainesville, Florida
  • Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline
BetMGM Florida (-18.5) 52 -1100 +700
FanDuel Florida (-18.5) 52.5 -1100 +680

Week 6 Odds

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Betting Trends

  • Vanderbilt has not won against the spread this season in six chances.
  • Florida has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Gators have not covered the spread when favored by 18.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Vanderbilt 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

