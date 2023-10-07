In the matchup between the Florida Gators and Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, October 7 at 4:00 PM, our computer model expects the Gators to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (51.5) Florida 35, Vanderbilt 17

Week 6 SEC Predictions

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Commodores based on the moneyline is 12.5%.

The Commodores have not covered the spread in a game yet this year (0-6-0).

Commodores games have hit the over in five out of six opportunities (83.3%).

The average total for Vanderbilt games this year is 2.8 more points than the point total of 51.5 for this outing.

Florida Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Gators' implied win probability is 91.7%.

The Gators have posted one win against the spread this year.

Florida is winless against the spread when it has played as 18.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

One Gators game (out of four) has hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 51.5 points, 3.2 higher than the average total in Florida games this season.

Commodores vs. Gators 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida 25.0 17.4 33.3 10.0 12.5 28.5 Vanderbilt 31.3 33.3 32.8 31.0 28.5 38.0

