According to our computer projection model, the Washington State Cougars will defeat the UCLA Bruins when the two teams play at Rose Bowl on Saturday, October 7, which kicks off at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

UCLA vs. Washington State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington State (+3.5) Under (59.5) Washington State 32, UCLA 19

UCLA Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 62.3%.

The Bruins have posted one win against the spread this year.

UCLA has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

No Bruins game has gone over the point total this year.

UCLA games this season have posted an average total of 55.2, which is 4.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Washington State Betting Info (2023)

The Cougars have a 41.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cougars are 3-0-0 against the spread this year.

Washington State is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

In theCougars' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

Washington State games this year have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 2.8 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Bruins vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCLA 32.0 11.0 43.0 10.0 21.0 12.0 Washington State 45.8 25.5 44.3 26.0 50.0 24.0

