The No. 13 Washington State Cougars (4-0) and their fifth-ranked scoring offense will take the field against the UCLA Bruins (3-1) and the sixth-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Bruins are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the outing.

UCLA vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

UCLA vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline Washington State Moneyline BetMGM UCLA (-3.5) 59.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UCLA (-3.5) 59.5 -166 +138 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

UCLA vs. Washington State Betting Trends

UCLA has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.

The Bruins have covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Washington State has compiled a perfect 3-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cougars have won their only game this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

UCLA & Washington State 2023 Futures Odds

UCLA To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the Pac-12 +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000 Washington State To Win the National Champ. +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500 To Win the Pac-12 +1100 Bet $100 to win $1100

