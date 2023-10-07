UCLA vs. Washington State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The No. 13 Washington State Cougars (4-0) and their fifth-ranked scoring offense will take the field against the UCLA Bruins (3-1) and the sixth-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Bruins are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCLA vs. Washington State matchup.
UCLA vs. Washington State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- City: Pasadena, California
- Venue: Rose Bowl
UCLA vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|Washington State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-3.5)
|59.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|UCLA (-3.5)
|59.5
|-166
|+138
UCLA vs. Washington State Betting Trends
- UCLA has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.
- The Bruins have covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Washington State has compiled a perfect 3-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cougars have won their only game this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
UCLA & Washington State 2023 Futures Odds
|UCLA
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
|Washington State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
|To Win the Pac-12
|+1100
|Bet $100 to win $1100
