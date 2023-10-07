The UC Davis Aggies (3-2) hit the road for a Big Sky showdown against the Montana Grizzlies (4-1) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at UC Davis Health Stadium.

UC Davis ranks 41st in total offense (381.8 yards per game) and 39th in total defense (329.2 yards allowed per game) this season. Montana ranks 75th in the FCS with 333.0 total yards per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 22nd-best by allowing just 279.0 total yards per game.

UC Davis vs. Montana Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Davis, California Venue: UC Davis Health Stadium

UC Davis vs. Montana Key Statistics

UC Davis Montana 381.8 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.0 (58th) 329.2 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.0 (31st) 175.8 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.2 (53rd) 206.0 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.8 (87th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (64th)

UC Davis Stats Leaders

Miles Hastings has compiled 951 yards (190.2 ypg) on 106-of-169 passing with six touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Lan Larison has carried the ball 70 times for a team-high 479 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 126 yards (25.2 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Trent Tompkins has run for 121 yards (24.2 per game) on 20 carries with two touchdowns, while also hauling in 185 yards in the passing game (on 28 catches), finding the end zone one time through the air.

Josh Gale's team-leading 187 yards as a receiver have come on 15 receptions (out of 22 targets) with four touchdowns.

C.J. Hutton's 17 catches have turned into 165 yards and one touchdown.

Montana Stats Leaders

Sam Vidlak has racked up 566 yards on 61.8% passing while recording three touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Eli Gillman is his team's leading rusher with 74 carries for 338 yards, or 67.6 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Nick Ostmo has collected 182 yards (on 32 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Junior Bergen has totaled 22 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 311 (62.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times and has one touchdown.

Keelan White has put up a 237-yard season so far. He's caught 21 passes on 14 targets.

Aaron Fontes' 10 grabs (on six targets) have netted him 115 yards (23.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

