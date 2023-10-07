According to our computer projections, the UC Davis Aggies will beat the Montana Grizzlies when the two teams match up at UC Davis Health Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which kicks off at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

UC Davis vs. Montana Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UC Davis (-9.2) 49.8 UC Davis 29, Montana 20

UC Davis Betting Info (2022)

The Aggies covered eight times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, seven of Aggies games went over the point total.

Montana Betting Info (2022)

The Grizzlies won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover four times.

In Grizzlies games last season, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Aggies vs. Grizzlies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UC Davis 26.6 25.2 23.5 24.0 28.7 26.0 Montana 27.4 18.2 26.7 16.7 28.5 20.5

