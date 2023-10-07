There are several strong matchups on Saturday's Serie A schedule, including Bologna taking on Inter Milan.

There is coverage available for all the action in Serie A on Saturday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Inter Milan vs Bologna

Bologna makes the trip to play Inter Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Watch Juventus vs Torino FC

Torino FC is on the road to take on Juventus at Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Watch Genoa CFC vs AC Milan

AC Milan is on the road to face Genoa CFC at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.