In the matchup between the Lafayette Leopards and Princeton Tigers on Saturday, October 7 at 1:00 PM, our projection system expects the Leopards to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Princeton vs. Lafayette Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Lafayette (-12.5) 36.8 Lafayette 25, Princeton 12

Princeton Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

Tigers games did not hit the over once last season.

Lafayette Betting Info (2022)

The Leopards put together a 4-6-1 ATS record last season.

Leopards games went over the point total six out of 11 times last year.

Tigers vs. Leopards 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Princeton 15.3 11.7 11.5 11.5 23.0 12.0 Lafayette 26.8 20.2 36.0 15.0 13.0 28.0

