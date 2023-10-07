Princeton vs. Lafayette Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
In the matchup between the Lafayette Leopards and Princeton Tigers on Saturday, October 7 at 1:00 PM, our projection system expects the Leopards to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Princeton vs. Lafayette Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Lafayette (-12.5)
|36.8
|Lafayette 25, Princeton 12
Princeton Betting Info (2022)
- The Tigers went 4-6-0 ATS last season.
- Tigers games did not hit the over once last season.
Lafayette Betting Info (2022)
- The Leopards put together a 4-6-1 ATS record last season.
- Leopards games went over the point total six out of 11 times last year.
Tigers vs. Leopards 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Princeton
|15.3
|11.7
|11.5
|11.5
|23.0
|12.0
|Lafayette
|26.8
|20.2
|36.0
|15.0
|13.0
|28.0
