How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, October 7
Saturday's Premier League lineup has lots in store. Among those games is Tottenham Hotspur taking on Luton Town.
Info on how to watch Saturday's Premier League play is included for you.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur travels to play Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Luton.
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Tottenham Hotspur (-215)
- Underdog: Luton Town (+550)
- Draw: (+390)
Watch Everton FC vs AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth is on the road to match up with Everton FC at Goodison Park in Liverpool.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Everton FC (-110)
- Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+290)
- Draw: (+275)
Watch Manchester United vs Brentford FC
Brentford FC is on the road to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Manchester United (-140)
- Underdog: Brentford FC (+370)
- Draw: (+310)
Watch Burnley FC vs Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC is on the road to match up with Burnley FC at Turf Moor in Burnley.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Chelsea FC (-135)
- Underdog: Burnley FC (+370)
- Draw: (+290)
Watch Fulham vs Sheffield United
Sheffield United makes the trip to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in London.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Fulham (-165)
- Underdog: Sheffield United (+500)
- Draw: (+300)
Watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest journeys to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Leicester.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Crystal Palace (+125)
- Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+255)
- Draw: (+220)
