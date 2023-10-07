Saturday's Premier League lineup has lots in store. Among those games is Tottenham Hotspur taking on Luton Town.

Tottenham Hotspur travels to play Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Luton.

Game Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Favorite: Tottenham Hotspur (-215)

Tottenham Hotspur (-215) Underdog: Luton Town (+550)

Luton Town (+550) Draw: (+390)

Watch Everton FC vs AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth is on the road to match up with Everton FC at Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Everton FC (-110)

Everton FC (-110) Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+290)

AFC Bournemouth (+290) Draw: (+275)

Watch Manchester United vs Brentford FC

Brentford FC is on the road to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Manchester United (-140)

Manchester United (-140) Underdog: Brentford FC (+370)

Brentford FC (+370) Draw: (+310)

Watch Burnley FC vs Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC is on the road to match up with Burnley FC at Turf Moor in Burnley.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Chelsea FC (-135)

Chelsea FC (-135) Underdog: Burnley FC (+370)

Burnley FC (+370) Draw: (+290)

Watch Fulham vs Sheffield United

Sheffield United makes the trip to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in London.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Fulham (-165)

Fulham (-165) Underdog: Sheffield United (+500)

Sheffield United (+500) Draw: (+300)

Watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest journeys to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Leicester.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

Favorite: Crystal Palace (+125)

Crystal Palace (+125) Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+255)

Nottingham Forest (+255) Draw: (+220)

