Pennsylvania vs. Georgetown Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
The Pennsylvania Quakers should win their game against the Georgetown Hoyas at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, according to our computer projection model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Pennsylvania vs. Georgetown Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Pennsylvania (-17.1)
|43.0
|Pennsylvania 30, Georgetown 13
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 6 Predictions
- LSU vs Missouri
- Maryland vs Ohio State
- Nebraska vs Illinois
- Kansas State vs Oklahoma State
- Cornell vs Harvard
- Oklahoma vs Texas
Pennsylvania Betting Info (2022)
- The Quakers covered seven times in 10 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, five of Quakers games went over the point total.
Georgetown Betting Info (2022)
- The Hoyas won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover or pushing six times.
- Last season, six Hoyas games went over the point total.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Quakers vs. Hoyas 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Pennsylvania
|25.7
|16.7
|20.0
|23.0
|28.5
|13.5
|Georgetown
|24.8
|18.8
|31.0
|16.0
|0.0
|30.0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.