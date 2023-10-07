The Pennsylvania Quakers should win their game against the Georgetown Hoyas at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, according to our computer projection model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Pennsylvania vs. Georgetown Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Pennsylvania (-17.1) 43.0 Pennsylvania 30, Georgetown 13

Pennsylvania Betting Info (2022)

The Quakers covered seven times in 10 games with a spread last season.

Last season, five of Quakers games went over the point total.

Georgetown Betting Info (2022)

The Hoyas won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

Last season, six Hoyas games went over the point total.

Quakers vs. Hoyas 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Pennsylvania 25.7 16.7 20.0 23.0 28.5 13.5 Georgetown 24.8 18.8 31.0 16.0 0.0 30.0

