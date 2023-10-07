Michael Harris II vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael Harris II is back in action for the Atlanta Braves versus Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 7 at 6:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 1 of the NLDS..
In his most recent action (on October 1 against the Nationals) he went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 33 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks while batting .293.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Harris II will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 in his last games.
- Harris II has picked up a hit in 96 of 138 games this year, with multiple hits 35 times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has picked up an RBI in 39 games this season (28.3%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those games (10.1%).
- In 54 of 138 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|74
|.303
|AVG
|.285
|.337
|OBP
|.325
|.487
|SLG
|.469
|26
|XBH
|28
|7
|HR
|11
|28
|RBI
|29
|45/9
|K/BB
|56/16
|8
|SB
|12
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Suarez (4-6) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, Sept. 27 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 4.18 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
