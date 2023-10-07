Michael Harris II is back in action for the Atlanta Braves versus Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 7 at 6:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 1 of the NLDS..

In his most recent action (on October 1 against the Nationals) he went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 33 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks while batting .293.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Harris II will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 in his last games.

Harris II has picked up a hit in 96 of 138 games this year, with multiple hits 35 times.

He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has picked up an RBI in 39 games this season (28.3%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those games (10.1%).

In 54 of 138 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 74 .303 AVG .285 .337 OBP .325 .487 SLG .469 26 XBH 28 7 HR 11 28 RBI 29 45/9 K/BB 56/16 8 SB 12

