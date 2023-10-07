Looking at the schools in the MEAC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 6 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which can be seen below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

MEAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. North Carolina Central

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-1

4-1 | 8-1 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th

40th Last Game: W 49-48 vs Campbell

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Elon

@ Elon Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel:

2. Norfolk State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-3

2-3 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 51st

51st Last Game: L 28-26 vs NC A&T

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

3. Howard

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 4-4

2-2 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 108th

108th Last Game: W 35-10 vs Robert Morris

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Northwestern

@ Northwestern Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. South Carolina State

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 3-5

1-3 | 3-5 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 73rd

73rd Last Game: W 31-10 vs Citadel

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Virginia-Lynchburg

Virginia-Lynchburg Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Morgan State

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 2-7

1-4 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 75th

75th Last Game: L 45-3 vs Yale

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

6. Delaware State

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 0-7

1-4 | 0-7 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 48-10 vs Virginia-Lynchburg

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Cent. Conn. St.

@ Cent. Conn. St. Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel:

