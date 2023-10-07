Based on our computer model, the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will beat the Duquesne Dukes when the two teams play at Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which kicks off at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Delaware vs. Duquesne Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Delaware (-13.7) 56.2 Delaware 35, Duquesne 21

Delaware Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Blue Hens compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Fightin' Blue Hens games.

Duquesne Betting Info (2023)

The Dukes have not covered the spread in a game yet this year in two games with a set total.

The Dukes have hit the over in all of their two games with a set total.

Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Dukes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Delaware 28.8 28.8 35.5 19.5 22.0 38.0 Duquesne 26.0 39.3 49.0 7.0 18.3 50.0

