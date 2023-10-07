Based on our computer model, the Western Carolina Catamounts will beat the Chattanooga Mocs when the two teams play at Finley Stadium Davenport Field on Saturday, October 7, which begins at 4:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Chattanooga vs. Western Carolina Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Western Carolina (-12.2) 58.4 Western Carolina 35, Chattanooga 23

Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)

The Mocs put together a 5-6-0 ATS record last year.

Mocs games hit the over seven out of 11 times last season.

Western Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The Catamounts compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record last season.

A total of six of Catamounts games last season hit the over.

Mocs vs. Catamounts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Chattanooga 34.4 20.2 37.5 11.5 32.3 26.0 Western Carolina 39.2 24.4 53.5 14.0 29.7 31.3

