The Chattanooga Mocs (4-1) square off against a fellow SoCon foe when they visit the Western Carolina Catamounts (4-1) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Finley Stadium Davenport Field.

Chattanooga has the 53rd-ranked defense this year (345.6 yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking 23rd-best with a tally of 423.6 yards per game. Western Carolina's offense has been dominant, posting 39.2 points per game (seventh-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 42nd by giving up 24.4 points per game.

Chattanooga vs. Western Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field

Chattanooga vs. Western Carolina Key Statistics

Chattanooga Western Carolina 423.6 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 528 (1st) 345.6 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.6 (72nd) 150.8 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.4 (16th) 272.8 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.6 (5th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 0 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (64th)

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has thrown for 1,307 yards (261.4 ypg) to lead Chattanooga, completing 63.7% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 128 rushing yards on 30 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Ailym Ford has 358 rushing yards on 89 carries with three touchdowns.

Gino Appleberry Jr. has collected 205 yards on 41 attempts, scoring three times.

Jamoi Mayes' team-high 460 yards as a receiver have come on 25 catches (out of 25 targets) with one touchdown.

Jayin Whatley has put up a 315-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes on 18 targets.

Sam Phillips has been the target of 41 passes and racked up 31 receptions for 303 yards, an average of 60.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has compiled 1,256 yards on 73% passing while collecting 11 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 82 yards .

The team's top rusher, Desmond Reid, has carried the ball 98 times for 636 yards (127.2 per game) with 10 touchdowns. He's also caught 13 passes for 143 yards.

Branson Adams has piled up 186 yards (on 30 attempts), while also grabbing 11 passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

Censere Lee's 334 receiving yards (66.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions on 14 targets with four touchdowns.

AJ Colombo has racked up 260 receiving yards (52 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 16 receptions.

Corey Washington's 13 receptions (on 10 targets) have netted him 183 yards (36.6 ypg).

