The Rhode Island Rams (3-2) visit the Brown Bears (2-1) at Brown Stadium on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Brown has the 12th-best offense this season in terms of total yards (445.0 yards per game), but rank 23rd-worst on the defensive side of the ball (422.3 yards allowed per game). With 415.6 total yards per game on offense, Rhode Island ranks 27th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 47th, allowing 335.4 total yards per game.

Brown vs. Rhode Island Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Brown Stadium

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Brown vs. Rhode Island Key Statistics

Brown Rhode Island 445.0 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.6 (18th) 422.3 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.4 (68th) 75.3 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.2 (95th) 369.7 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.4 (9th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (64th)

Brown Stats Leaders

Jake Willcox has racked up 1,105 yards (368.3 ypg) on 98-of-140 passing with eight touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Stockton Owen has racked up 94 yards on 34 carries while finding paydirt four times. He's also caught 10 passes for 90 yards (30.0 per game).

This season, Ian Franzoni has carried the ball 21 times for 61 yards (20.3 per game), while also racking up 94 yards through the air.

Wes Rockett's leads his squad with 416 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 25 catches (out of 17 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Graham Walker has put up a 191-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes on 15 targets.

Solomon Miller has been the target of six passes and hauled in 10 catches for 140 yards, an average of 46.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rhode Island Stats Leaders

Kasim Hill leads Rhode Island with 1,448 yards on 92-of-156 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Ja'Den McKenzie is his team's leading rusher with 41 carries for 210 yards, or 42.0 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Gabe Sloat has piled up 130 yards (on 38 carries) with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 11 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown.

Kahtero Summers' 445 receiving yards (89.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 22 catches on 31 targets with three touchdowns.

Marquis Buchanan has put together a 293-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 13 passes on 17 targets.

Darius Savedge has racked up 279 reciving yards (55.8 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

