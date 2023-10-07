In the game between the Brown Bears and Rhode Island Rams on Saturday, October 7 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Bears to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Brown vs. Rhode Island Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Brown (-3.8) 57.5 Brown 31, Rhode Island 27

Week 6 Predictions

Brown Betting Info (2022)

The Bears went 4-5-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Bears games.

Rhode Island Betting Info (2022)

The Rams put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread last season.

The Rams and their opponent combined to hit the over six out of 11 times last year.

Bears vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Brown 34.0 26.3 42.0 20.0 30.0 29.5 Rhode Island 32.4 26.8 42.0 20.0 26.0 31.3

