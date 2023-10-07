Saturday, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez, with the first pitch at 6:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off in NLDS Game 1.

He is back in action for the first time since October 1, when he went 2-for-5 with a double against the Nationals.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .283 with 33 doubles, three triples, 37 home runs and 59 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

In 70.4% of his 159 games this season, Riley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 57 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 159 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 35 of them (22.0%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 61 games this season (38.4%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (15.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 85 of 159 games this year, and more than once 27 times.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 79 GP 80 .295 AVG .271 .364 OBP .331 .536 SLG .503 38 XBH 35 17 HR 20 44 RBI 55 89/31 K/BB 83/28 2 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings